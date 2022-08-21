HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — Many lined up for the free outdoor event hosted by the Urban League of Greater Hartford on Sunday.

Families in the area got some help preparing their kids for a healthy and productive school year with free school supplies and wellness resources.

“One of the funnest parts of the year for kids is to go school shopping and go back to school and see their friends,” said David Hopkins, a member of the Urban League of Greater Hartford. “And we want to make sure that they have all of the things that they need to be able to have a good start, and everyone has what they needs to be able to do well in school those first couple of days.”

The free supplies included 275 backpacks. The event also featured kid-friendly activities like dancing, hopscotch and Double Dutch.

Organizers say the Urban League’s goal and mission is to help the community.

“Wanted to see them help out the community basically, the supplies are really helpful for kids who are struggling. Wanted to show our support for it,” said New Britain resident Brandon Linares.