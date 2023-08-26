COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WTNH) – A University of South Carolina student from Connecticut, who police say apparently tried to enter the wrong home, was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Columbia Police say 20 year old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio lived on South Holly Street where the incident happened. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. they were called to the 500 block of South Holly on the report of a home burlary and on route the call was upgraded to shots fired. Upon arrival they found Donofrio deceased with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police have not said where in Connecticut Donofrio is from.

According to Columbia Police they will continue to consult with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the circumstances of the case.