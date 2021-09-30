USDA offering disaster assistance for CT farmers, livestock producers who were impacted by Hurricane Ida

(WTNH) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced assistance to farmers and livestock producers in Connecticut who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The USDA has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available.

“Production agriculture is vital to the Connecticut economy, and USDA stands ready to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Ida,” said Gloria Montaño Greene, Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC). “I assure you that USDA employees are working diligently to deliver FPAC’s extensive portfolio of disaster assistance programs and services to all impacted agricultural producers.”

