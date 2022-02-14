WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Surging car prices have helped propel inflation to a new four-decade high, leading more people to hang onto their cars that need service.

The Consumer Price Index has used car prices up over 40% since last January. New cars went up 12%, and dealerships don’t have many.

“That’s a direct impact of customers just not being able to buy new cars,” Greg Harte, co-owner of Harte Auto Group, said.

Harte is referring to the ongoing chip shortage limiting the number of new cars manufactured.

Fewer new cars mean a higher demand for used vehicles.

“The dealers are begging for used cars, and we are paying more money, and that’s why they’re going up because we need a means of surviving,” Harte said.

A big reason for their survival is their busier service department.

“Customers are saying, ‘wow, I was going to trade in my 50,000-mile car, but now, I’m going to get a major service and get new brakes,'” Harte said. “In the past, ‘hey, I’m dropping my car off. See you later. Or, I’m going to get a new one.’“

There’s also a higher demand for services that extends to companies specializing in window tinting.

“People are still willing to pay to get their car done, to get different custom designs, decals,” Rome Grant with Platinum Wrapz & Design Co. said. “People are still willing to do that even though the market isn’t the best.”

Harte said their sales are down 40% since the coronavirus pandemic began, and many sales occur now online — a trend that’s made for quieter showrooms.

Presidents’ Day weekend is a historically big weekend for new car sales in the automotive industry, but don’t expect to find any big discounts this year with the chip shortage and the low inventory.