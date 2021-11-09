USPS Operation Santa now accepting letters for 2021 program

(WTNH) – The United States Postal Service is now accepting letters for the Operation Santa Program.

USPS Operation Santa was established by the Postal Service to help those in need during the holidays. Since the program began, hundreds of thousands of less-fortunate children and their families have been helped by this program.

Anyone who wants to participate in the program can write a letter, put it in an envelope with a return address, and mail it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

When someone writes a letter, it is opened by Santa’s elves and uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and the letters will be uploaded to the website for adoption through Dec. 15.

For anyone who would like to adopt a letter can pick one from the website and follow the directions on how to grant that special wish for a child.

USPS Operation Santa started more than 109 years ago when the Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa from kids across the county.