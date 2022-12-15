(WTNH) – A new scam is hitting Connecticut residents, telling them their packages from the United States Postal Service can’t be delivered.

The scam comes in the form of a text message and reads “The carrier was unable to deliver your order because the shipping information is missing a house number.” The text also has a link that opens to what seems to be a USPS tracking website.

When residents go to enter their information, it will ask them for $3 and a security code.

This scam is hitting residents as many are expecting deliveries before the holidays.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the BBB’s Scam Tracker has received numerous reports this week from Connecticut residents of a USPS imposter contacting people with this scam. According to the BBB, while the scammers may only ask for $3, once they have your credit card information, the scammer will charge you much more than that.

News 8 has reached out to USPS for a statement regarding the scam, but they have not yet responded.

For more information on how to spot scams, click here.