NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Families lined the docks at Naval Submarine Base New London on Tuesday, to reunite with their loved ones as the USS San Juan returned from deployment.

The USS San Juan completed its final six-month deployment before the decommissioning process starts later this year.

Captain Thomas O’Donnell, the commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 praised the crew members and the vessel for 35 years of honorable service.

“It’s a great feeling to welcome any ship home from deployment, but this homecoming is particularly meaningful,” O’Donnell said. “I feel honored to be a part of San Juan’s history and I cannot think of a better crew to lead this highly decorated submarine into decommissioning.”

During the USS San Juan’s deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, the ship spanned 37,000 miles and made port calls to Spain, Rota, and Cypress.

36 employees also earned their submarine warfare devices called “dolphins” and six sailors welcomed new babies.