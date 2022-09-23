Conn. (WTNH) — A Utah man is walking solo across the country with a long-term stop in Connecticut.

Isaiah Shields said he started walking to all the corners of the contiguous United States over a year ago and while he makes his way to Maine to finish his journey this November he’s spending a couple of weeks in Connecticut.

Shields said he’s walking across the country to better understand the world, hear people’s stories and to “feel alive.” You can follow Sheid’s journey on his Facebook and Youtube pages.