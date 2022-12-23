HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers after a powerful rain and windstorm hit the state on Friday.

During the storm, heavy winds caused tree branches and debris to fall knocking out power lines across the state. Thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers lost power during the storm.

Towns along the Connecticut shoreline also experienced heavy flooding.

Eversouce said crews restored power to 80,000 customers as of Friday afternoon.

Approximately 55,789 Eversource and 937 United Illuminating (UI) customers are still without power as of 5:46 p.m. Friday. Check Eversource’s outage map and UI’s outage map for timely updates.

Eversource told News 8 they have 1,100 crews working across the state as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Utility companies have also responded to significant tree damage and cleared 150 blocked roads on Friday night.

Temperatures began to drop drastically on Friday afternoon which could pose a hazard for icy weather conditions out on the roads. The Department of Transportation has 900 drivers and 600 trucks ready to respond to the icy weather conditions.

Gov. Lamont previously activated the state’s severe cold weather protocol, which will begin Friday evening and last until noon Monday.

A list of the state’s warming centers can be found here. Anyone needing help can call 2-1-1 to find out what resources are available.