HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vacant building engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

The 2nd alarm fire broke out at 100 Edwards Street. According to fire officials, this is the second time they have responded to a fire at this address in two weeks.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.