Valley Health Inspector arrested after allegedly groping a waitress

by: Olivia Lank

CREDIT: Shelton Police

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Valley Health Inspector was arrested by Shelton Police after being accused of groping a waitress.

Shelton police said 61-year-old Pran Gjeloshi of Hamden is accused of inappropriately touching a 19-year-old waitress.

The incident took place at a Shelton restaurant where Gjeloshi was doing a routine inspection.

The victim told police Gjeloshi touched her inappropriately and made unwanted advances toward her.

Gjeloshi was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He was given a $5,000 bond.

