Vaping informational forum by CT officials held in Guilford

In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Marshfield, Mass. Officials on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 said the Food and Drug Administration has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a number of states in the investigation. of breathing illnesses among people who vape. Health officials are now looking into more than 150 possible cases in 16 states. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers discussed the ongoing issue of vaping illnesses in Connecticut on Wednesday.

State Senator Christine Cohen along with representatives Sean Scanlon and Vincent Candelora held an informational forum on vaping.

They will discuss health risks, as well as what state lawmakers, health professionals and school officials are doing to protect teens and families across the state.

In a week’s time, the CDC is reporting a 52 percent increase in the number of people suffering from vaping-related lung disease. There are now 805 confirmed or probable cases. In 46 states, the death tolls gone up to twelve.

Health officials still aren’t sure what exactly is getting people sick in terms of the product, chemicals or specific company.

The forum took place at the Nathanael B. Green Community Center in Guilford.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.