Vegan sues neighbors for barbecuing in their backyard

PERTH, Australia (KRON) – A vegan woman has filed a lawsuit against her neighbors, complaining about the smell of meat and fish coming from the barbecues wafting into her yard.

Australia’s 9 News reports Cilla Carden took her case to the Supreme Court of Western Australia, citing her neighbors’ barbecuing, smoking and children playing basketball among other complaints.

Carden is accusing her neighbors of doing it all on purpose.

“It’s deliberate,” she told Nine. “All I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard.”

Carden’s complaint was tossed out of court earlier this year and she filed an appeal.

