MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Traffic officials have confirmed that a vehicle fire incident has closed a part of Interstate 84 westbound in Middlebury on Friday.

According to the DOT officials, the area between Exits 17 and 16 on I-84 westbound in Middlebury have been closed due to a vehicle fire accident. No injuries have been confirmed.

No other information has been given at this time.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.