ST. JOHNSBURY, VT. (WTNH) – Vermont State Police have located a car with Connecticut plates that they were looking for in a homicide investigation.

Police say a man was shot and killed outside of a hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.

A Jeep Wrangler was seen on surveillance video outside of the hospital. The Jeep was found on Tuesday night around 7 p.m. and held the people inside the car for questions. No arrests have been made at this time.

