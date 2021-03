VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon firefighters and first responders are on the scene of a multi-family house fire Monday night.

News 8 has confirmation Vernon firefighters rescued two individuals from a burning building in the center of The Rockville section in Vernon. Firefighters say the fire happened shortly after 5 pm and those in the home were trapped on the third floor.

Photo cred: Lt. Meyers, Vernon PD

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is breaking news.