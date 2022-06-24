VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Vernon man pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault in the first degree on Friday.

The Tolland State Attorney, Matthew C. Gedansky, announced that Angelo Alleano, 49, pleaded guilty to the four counts of sexual assault at Rockville Superior Court.

Alleano faces a total of 25 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of special parole. Sentencing for Alleano is scheduled for August 26.

Allenano’s guilty plea follows his arrest in May 2020 in connection to a 2001 sexual assault of an 84-year-old woman in Manchester in 2001, the sexual assault of a 57-year-old woman in Manchester in 2004, the sexual assault of a 37-year-old woman in 2007 and the sexual assault of a 61-year-old woman in Vernon in 2008.

In the year 2010, the Manchester and Vernon Police Departments obtained a “John Doe” warrant with a specific DNA profile recovered from each of the crimes. Investigators were able to develop Alleano as a suspect by using publicly available genealogy information, according to the State of Connecticut’s Divison of Criminal Justice.

Court records showed DNA evidence from the crime scenes came from a specific family tree with the possibility of 18 male offspring from this family including cousins, grandchildren and nephews. The State Police forensic lab and detectives from the Manchester and Vernon police departments narrowed the list through the process of elimination.

A search warrant was obtained for Alleano’s DNA which was analyzed and linked to evidence from the crime scenes. According to court documents, Alleano later admitted to all four sexual assaults and additional crimes that were not reported by other victims.

“I am thankful we were able to provide a measure of justice to the victims in this case. The State Police Forensic Lab and Manchester and Vernon Police Departments did outstanding work on this case,” State’s Attorney Gedansky said.

This case prosecution is being handled by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Jaclyn Preville.