VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire earlier this week made a lot of people very happy, especially some young fans at a Vernon elementary school.

Superbowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers made headlines for signing former New England Patriots star Tom Brady. A star quarterback with a connection to historic Maple Street School more than 1,200 miles away.

“Most of my friends are guys and they think it’s pretty cool,” said Evangeline McCavanagh.

Principal Josh Egan reached out to a friend who works for the Buccaneers to see if they had any items hanging around the school that could sell to raise money. Two boxes arrived.

“The first one I opened was Rob Gronkowski. You could easily tell his signature. I was like ‘oh, this is awesome.’ I wasn’t expecting it. I was like this is ridiculous,” Egan said.

The second box made him check his own eyes.

“Brought one of my fifth-grade teachers. ‘Can you just look at this and see if I’m seeing things?’ He said, ‘it’s Tom Brady.’ We checked every Brady signature. It’s Tom,” Egan said.

The school is selling $10 raffle tickets online. The top winners will keep the footballs. Proceeds will help support enrichment activities like field trips for kids at school where more than 70 percent of families receive some form of school nutrition assistance. They’ve raised more than $10,000 as of Wednesday.

This is something that took Brady and Gronk just seconds to do, but for the school, it makes a big difference.