MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A local veterinary hospital is warning pet parents after two dogs were bit by a rattlesnake in Glastonbury.

Pieper Veterinary in Middletown posted on Facebook on Friday that a 3-year-old Vizsla and a 10-year-old Miniature Pinscher mix were outside in their yard when they found a Timber Rattlesnake. The owner found that both dogs were bit in the face.

The 10-year-old dog underwent an emergency tracheostomy to help him breathe when he was brought to the animal hospital.

Both dogs stayed at the hospital to be watched, and after a few days, they were released back to their family.







According to the Connecticut State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the timber rattlesnake is extremely rare in the state and is listed as an endangered species. Their venom can cause severe swelling and anaphylaxis and is almost always fatal to dogs and cats without fast, aggressive medical care.

A timber rattlesnake was spotted in Portland on Aug. 14 by Eric McLaughlin. It’s unknown if this is the same snake that attacked the dogs.