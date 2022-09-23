BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual tradition for military servicemembers, veterans, and their families returned to Bridgeport Friday.



Sen. Richard Blumenthal was among those taking part in the annual “Stand down” — hosted by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

“These veterans now can receive care and benefits for the burn pit wounds of their wars,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) Connecticut.

Veterans — and those currently serving in the national guard, reserve, or active duty are eligible for V.A. benefits as well as their families.