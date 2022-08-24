(WTNH) – New benefits are now available to veterans exposed to hazards and toxic substances during their military service. This is part of the PACT Act that was signed into federal law earlier this month.

The PACT Act expanded healthcare eligibility and adds 23 conditions to the VA’s list of presumptive illnesses, extending care to millions of veterans across the nation.

“Now, the task is to make veterans aware you can apply for these benefits. More than 20 forms of cancer and other diseases, lung problems, and hypertension are all covered,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal added that if you made a previous claim that was denied, you are eligible to apply again.