WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Veterans boarded a plane at Bradley International Airport Saturday morning for the annual Honor Flight to DC to visit the war monuments.

Courtesy: CT State Police

About 45 Veterans from WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam were escorted to the airport by Connecticut State Police Troopers and the patriot Guard Riders.

Courtesy: CT State Police

News 8’s Co-Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, a Marine Veteran, took part in today’s Honor Flight ceremonies.