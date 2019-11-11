Bridgeport honors veterans with flag raising, donations

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A number of events are happening Monday to honor local veterans in Bridgeport.

A flag was raised at Veterans Memorial Park in remembrance of the armistice signed in 1918, marking the end of World War I.

The Homes for the Brave received a donation from the Bridgeport Fire Department.

“From the HVACs where they helped us with, we would have never made it through last summer. They come and do safety training for our staff and every call they responded to all we see is professionalism, integrity, dedication, patience and commitment. For that we can’t be more thankful and more grateful,” said Vincent Santilli, Homes for the Brave.

Monday’s program was put together by The Veterans’ Council of Greater Bridgeport.