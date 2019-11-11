Connecticut celebrates Veterans Day with ceremonies, free meals

(WTNH) — Towns and businesses across the state are taking time to honor those who have served our country on Veterans Day.

If you’re a former or current member of the military, there are a lot of places you can go to celebrate! IKEA in New Haven is inviting all veterans of the armed forces to stop in for a free meal today. You can also get a free meal from Applebees, On The Border or Texas Roadhouse.

For a canned food donation, veterans can get a free haircut from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kevin Edwards Gentleman’s Barber Shop in Old Saybrook.

Several towns are holding ceremonies to honor veterans Monday morning including Milford, New Britain, Wethersfield and New Haven.

In an event to honor our K9 veterans, state officials and the Connecticut National Guard will salute out state’s military working dogs. Connecticut is home to the only army national guard working dog unit. That ceremony will be held at the state armory at 1 p.m. Monday.

