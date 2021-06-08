CT Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony to be held in person this year

(WTNH) — Another sign of things returning to normal post-pandemic? The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in person next month.

The last induction ceremony took place in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next class to e inducted will be the Class of 2020.

In past years – like in 2019 – News 8’s own Gil Simmons, a marine veteran himself, served as master of ceremonies.

The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame seeks to recognize veterans for their accomplishments after their service.

One of the 12 inductees for 2020, Edward Karazin served in Vietnam. He became a prosecutor and a superior court judge.

News 8’s Rich Coppola asked him what went through his mind when he found out he was elected to the Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.

Judge Karazin said, “First thing that went through my mind is that I was deeply honored that my service was being recognized in the fashion it was going to be done. Particularly since when I left the service, the demonstrators were outside protesting the Vietnam War.”

The committee that votes on the Hall of Fame is made up of veterans and the legislature. Sometimes, but not always, the commissioner of the state Dept. of Veterans Affairs Thomas Saadi calls to deliver the news.

“Some of these veterans that we call are literally in tears, on the phone,” he explained. “They often times don’t know they’ve been nominated. And when they do, their nominator receives a phone call, and they receive a call. It is truly heartwarming.”

The Class of 2021 is still being considered and they will be inducted in December.