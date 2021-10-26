Five-time Purple Heart recipient guest speaks at ‘Veterans Coffee House’ in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Veteran’s Day is about two weeks away. A group called “Veterans Coffee House” met Tuesday morning at the Wallingford Senior Center.

They had a special guest speaker. Robert Lombardo is a Vietnam combat veteran with five Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars.

“They have an old saying. ‘You’ve never lived until you almost died.’ I had a lot of close calls. I was advancing down a hill during a heavy firefight. Of course, I was hiding behind a tree. I advanced to another tree, another guy went to the tree I was just behind, and boom, a bullet goes through the tree and hits him,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo is also an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac University.

Veterans Coffee House meets monthly at the Wallingford and Cheshire senior centers.

