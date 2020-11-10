Gov. Lamont cuts ribbon at new veterans housing development in Meriden

Veterans Voices
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– On the eve of Veterans Day, there was some much-needed support for our Armed Service members in Meriden Tuesday.

Governor Ned Lamont cut the ribbon on a new multi-million dollar veterans housing development in Meriden called Hanover Place. It’s nine-units of housing designated for veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“One in five of homeless males are veterans. This housing is needed. And although it’s nine units here in our city, I’d like to say to those veterans, welcome home,” said Mayor Kevin Scarpetti, Meriden.

The project includes state of the art heating and cooling units too keep costs down. The public private partnership was funded by $1.65 million in state grants from the Connecticut Department of Housing, money from Federal Housing and Urban Development and ION Community Bank.

