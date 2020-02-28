‘Green Alerts’: lawmakers considering missing persons alert specifically for veterans

(WTNH) — A new missing persons alert is being considered by lawmakers. Its focus is on veterans.

Members of the Active Military Units and American Legion posts testified before the Veterans Affairs Committee Thursday.

The bill is called the “Green Alert.” Much like the Amber Alert used by State Police, the Green Alert would be made immediately when a veteran goes missing.

If the bill passes, the Green Alert System would be utilized by State Police.

On occassion, yes this occurs and I’m sure the families are concerned and would like to get their loved one back. – Dan Thurston, Harwinton veteran

Right now, in the event of a missing veteran, families have to call their local police and file a missing persons report, but have to wait 24 hours until a bulletin is announced.