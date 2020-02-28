yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

‘Green Alerts’: lawmakers considering missing persons alert specifically for veterans

Veterans Voices

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A new missing persons alert is being considered by lawmakers. Its focus is on veterans.

Members of the Active Military Units and American Legion posts testified before the Veterans Affairs Committee Thursday.

The bill is called the “Green Alert.” Much like the Amber Alert used by State Police, the Green Alert would be made immediately when a veteran goes missing.

If the bill passes, the Green Alert System would be utilized by State Police.

On occassion, yes this occurs and I’m sure the families are concerned and would like to get their loved one back.

– Dan Thurston, Harwinton veteran

Right now, in the event of a missing veteran, families have to call their local police and file a missing persons report, but have to wait 24 hours until a bulletin is announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

'Green Alerts': lawmakers considering missing persons alert specifically for veterans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Green Alerts': lawmakers considering missing persons alert specifically for veterans"

Research into Coronavirus vaccine to be tested at Meriden lab

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Research into Coronavirus vaccine to be tested at Meriden lab"

Family pushes for better insurance coverages for opioid disorder treatment

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family pushes for better insurance coverages for opioid disorder treatment"

Governor Lamont expected to name Paul Mounds Jr. as Chief of Staff

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont expected to name Paul Mounds Jr. as Chief of Staff"

AG Tong to discuss youth e-cigarette use with students amid Juul investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AG Tong to discuss youth e-cigarette use with students amid Juul investigation"

Mother of 2 killed in Bloomfield has message for shooter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother of 2 killed in Bloomfield has message for shooter"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss