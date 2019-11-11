Hamden kicks off Veterans Day celebrations

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Towns and cities across the state taking time today to honor our local veterans. In Hamden, they’re changing up the curriculum on Veterans Day.

This is the first time Hamden students didn’t have Veterans Day off here, so they’re making sure students recognize it with a full day of events in the town.

RELATED: News 8 Special: Veterans Voices – honoring those who serve

At 9 a.m., all the kids at the high school will have an assembly. The entire school day will be dedicated to learning about the sacrifices veterans and their families have made for our county.

Then at 11 a.m., veterans organizations from Hamden to New Haven will lay wreaths in the Veterans Memorial Auditorium rotunda. They will say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the National Anthem too. All the neighbors in town are invited to this as well.

Around 1:30 p.m., the elementary school kids will have a similar type of service.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.