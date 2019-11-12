Hartford Healthcare now available to Connecticut vets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In an effort to support our veterans, all 18 of Hartford Healthcare’s Go-Health Urgent Care centers are now available to Connecticut vets.

Veterans will have no co-pays and will not need pre-approval from the VA to visit the urgent care centers.

“They now have really good access to very efficient care. They can register online like any f our other patients do. They can walk in and show credentials and they will be seen very quickly. We feel it’s a privilege and honor to be able to serve our veterans in this manner. They’ve given so much for us, to our country, so we are happy to have them come in.” – Eric Walsh, GoHealth Urgent Care

Flu shots are also free. The VA will pay for or fill prescriptions with up to a 14-day supply and provide travel reimbursements.