Hartford partners with program that helps military caregivers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Ahead of Veteran’s Day, the city of Hartford is partnering up with a program that helps out military caregivers.

The official word came Friday morning, that the city is working with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. The organization is the largest national group that’s dedicated to supporting caregivers.

It helps people like Kimberly Brown, whose husband Chris spent 8 and a half years in the army, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since leaving the service, Chris has suffered from traumatic brain disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.

“The injuries my husband sustained have hurt his ability to be a parent and help with finances, Most of the daily life operations are on hold, household chores fall onto me. It’s even harder when the world doesn’t understand,” said Brown.

Friday morning’s ceremony also included a flag presentation by the Hardware City Marine Corps League Honor Guard.