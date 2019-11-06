Homes for the Brave turns around life for New Haven vet

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– James Edge is a veteran, convicted felon, and credits Homes for the Brave for getting his life back on track.

On March 23rd 2010, Edge got into a fight with his landlord at his New Haven home. James opened fire and shot him. He survived.

“It’s one day in my life that I made a bad choice and if I had to do things all over again, I would do things totally different,” said Edge.

He spent 8 years behind bars. Because of his years in the army, the VA was able to get him into Bridgeport‘s Homes for the Brave.

“You have to come here and get your life together,” said Edge.

“This is not just a shelter. It’s not just here’s a bed for the night and here are some meals,” said board member and attorney for Pullman and Comley, Michael LaVelle.

LaVelle says veterans who stay here get vital services.

“Job placement is our great goal and we are thrilled when people graduate from our residence to their independent living and go on to meaningful employment,” said LaVelle.

That’s what happened for Edge. He landed a house monitor job here and moved into his very own apartment.

“After being locked down 8 years and having that independence to where you can look around and says ‘wow, my chair, my bed, my couch,’ it felt good,” said Edge.

He believes his experience helps support the non-profit’s mission.



“Guys that come here from prison, I talk to ’em and I let them know and I let them know a little bit about my story and I try to help get them on the right track,” said Edge.

If you would like to help more veterans they have a mini-golf tournament on Friday. They also have an ongoing wish-list of items. Head to https://www.homesforthebrave.org/