House of Heroes provides home improvements for Vietnam Veteran in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers with non-profit House of Heroes Connecticut (HoH) were in Wethersfield Saturday to provide free home repairs to a U.S. Army and Vietnam Veteran.

They spent the day reinforcing and painting his deck, fixing his fence, landscaping the yard, and reslating the front steps.

The Veteran was actually away recovering from a hip replacement during the visit, so HoH held what might have been their first-ever virtual ceremony to honor him and celebrate the renovations.

“We are still here to honor his service to our country, especially with Veterans Day just right around the corner,” said Carol May, Chairman of House of Heroes.

House of Heroes is excited for him to see all of the home improvements waiting for him when he returns home.

To get involved or make a donation, go to hohct.org.