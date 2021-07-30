Local Veterans honored, inducted into CT Veterans Hall of Fame during in-person ceremony

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve local Veterans have been inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame.

There was a ceremony at the State Armory in Hartford. News 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, a Marine himself, served as the emcee.

The Hall of Fame was established to increase the awareness of the lifetime contributions of Veterans, even after serving their country.

“It means a great deal, not only to me personally, but to all the men and women who have previously served and are currently serving. The armed forces – we sacrifice so much,” said Army Veteran Ted Graziani.

“It’s incredibly humbling,” Navy Veteran Heather Sandler told News 8. “I never expected to be here. It was just something I did, give back to my fellow veterans. I felt like I had an experience, and I think by sharing my experience, I can continue to give back to other veterans.”

The ceremony was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Gil said he was honored to host the event, not only highlighting the Veterans’ military service but also calling attention to “how much they do in the community. It is absolutely amazing.”

