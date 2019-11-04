Medal of Honor recipient gives speech at veterans breakfast

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Serving those who served our country.

“You don’t just honor vets on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Everyday should be veterans day,” said American Legion Post 75’s Phil Cacciola.

That resonated throughout the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce’s 18th Annual Support the Troops and Honor the Veterans breakfast. They recognized businesses and one of their own, Reginald Farrington.

The former Lieutenant Colonel now helps other veterans in his hometown of Portland.

“I was asked to march in a parade and everything built from there,” said Farrington.

Then, the crowd heard from Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Paul Bucha. During Vietnam, Army Captain Bucha crawled 40 meters under heavy enemy fire and single-handedly destroyed a bunker with grenades.

“My men, never ever wavered,” said Bucha. “They went on to become the most decorated unit in the Vietnam war that size.”

He now lives in Ridgefield and his speech focused on leadership.

“That’s integrity. We have to remind ourselves of that. If someone lies that is not acceptable and if you’re a leader you don’t lie because then pretty soon people will say I don’t trust you.”



Each speaker stressed the importance of taking care of troops once they’re home.

“We feel we have an obligation as older veterans to ensure that these young veterans coming back are treated OK,” said Cacciola.