Military dogs and their handlers honored for their service on Veterans Day

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s working military dogs and their handlers were honored Monday for their service in war zones.

Just like human veterans, these dogs also have needs after deployment.

“When they come home, many have the same kinds of traumatic stress injuries. They will react, for example, to a car backfiring – much as a human being would – or another loud noise.” – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

The Connecticut Army National Guard’s 928th Military Working Dog Detachment is the only Army National Guard Military Working Dog unit in the United States.