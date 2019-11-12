New Haven honors veterans’ service with annual tribute

Veterans Voices

by: WTNH Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven took time Monday to honor its veterans. This was part of the annual Veterans Day Tribute at the Center Church Parish House on Temple Street.

New Haven native and Vietnam vet, Norman Bender, addressed the crowd. He’s a graduate of Hillhouse High School and Yale.

“When we observe Veterans Day, we have to think of the sacrifices made, the nation and the philosophy that justified said sacrifices, and the flag we observe while doing so”

This January marks 50 years since his return from Vietnam.

Following a ceremony at City Hall, commemorative wreaths were placed at he World War Memorial on the Green, as well as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Long Wharf Drive.

