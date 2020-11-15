Save a Suit drive in Meriden collects suits for Veterans

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suit drive was held at Liberty Bank in Meriden Saturday, collecting suits and professional clothes for the non-profit Save a Suit.

They filled van loads of donated clothes to help Veterans looking to get back into the workforce.

“It’s a great opportunity for a shirt, a tie, a dress, something they can wear to an interview and possibly even their first week of work,” said Troy Bree, Branch Manager at Liberty Bank.

During their drive last year, they collected about 7,000 units of clothing.