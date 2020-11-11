St. Vincent’s Medical Center recognizes veterans who are hospitalized with ‘Thank You’ cards, pins

Veterans Voices
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Patients who are U.S. veterans at Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center will be receiving a “Thank You” card from the hospital with a veteran’s pin attached this Veterans Day.

Chris Willey, Vice President of Operations, at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, a veteran himself, started the annual recognition in 2019, and last year he helped present more than 200 pins to patients at St. Vincent’s.

“The inspiration came from a terminally ill veteran patient that we had on the floor a few years ago. There was a request made to have a veteran visit him, so I did, along with some other veteran colleagues, until he passed,” said Willey.

Willey, a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy, said the experience inspired him more than he expected.

“It meant a lot to this gentleman and his family that we spent time with him and talked about the ‘good ole days.’ Also, it’s an opportunity to give back, in a small way, and recognize fellow veterans for their service to our country – especially when they may be struggling with health issues and separated from loved ones,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss