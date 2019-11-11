 

Students honor veterans with breakfast at Orange elementary school

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Some students in Orange honored those who put their life on the line for our country on Monday morning.

Children sang and welcomed a couple dozen veterans to breakfast at Peck Place Elementary School. It was their way of saying thank you.

Veterans say they were grateful to come to the school. They think it’s important to teach the younger generations what it means to serve.

“It’s good for the kids and they can see that we are proud to serve our country and hopefully some day they’ll do the same and be proud of our country,” said Anthony Germe, Veteran New Haven.

“They fought for us and they could have died and we should really appreciate them because they could have died for us,” said Addyson Pivovar, 6th grader.

The 11-year-old told News 8 that her grandfather and uncle are also veterans.

