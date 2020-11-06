Veterans can find beneficial programs, resources this afternoon at Mohegan Sun’s Vets Rock 2020

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — As we approach Veterans Day next week, we are celebrating active-duty military, Veterans, and reserves. It’s all part of Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun.

And like anything else, it’s a little different this year due to the pandemic. One thing that has remained the same is the desire to make sure Veterans get the services and benefits they deserve.

There are over 50 vendors at the event, aiming to help Veterans navigate through getting the benefits they deserve and have earned. Potential employers are also there, ready to hire Veterans.

Save a Suit is there as well, distributing suits and professional attire to the men and women who need them.

News 8 is proud to sponsor Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun, year after year.

