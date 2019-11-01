Vets Rock event provides services, opportunities for veterans

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Friday is the 5th annual Vets Rock event. It really is one stop shopping for those who have served our country.

There are more than fifty organizations which provide services for veterans where veterans can come and find out what’s available for them. There is also a Hiring our Heroes career fair.

To help the veterans once they land that job interview the Save a Suit organization also outfits them with whatever they need.

“When you’re a veteran sometimes it’s expensive to get all the things you need to stay prepared. This is really a godsend trying to help us out. I really deeply appreciate it,” said Anthony Madison, veteran.



For veterans who were not able to make it to this event, they can connect with 211 Connecticut on their phone or online to learn more about what services are available for veterans.