‘Vets Rock’ returns to Mohegan Sun Convention Center November 1st

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vets Rock event is happening on Friday, November 1 at the Mohegan Sun Casino. News 8 is very proud to be one of the sponsors.

Vets Rock is a great opportunity for military veterans to receive all kinds of free services and to enjoy a day of fun events.

More than 35,000 active military members call Connecticut home, and the United Service Organizations wants to help every one of them.

The Vets Rock event is happening all day long at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo and Convention Center from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons will be hosting the opening ceremonies in The Shops concourse at 10 a.m.

This year’s Vets Rock Expo gets underway with special services and activities for veterans and their families such as a career fair presented by hiring our heroes that will feature 100 employers throughout the region, Save–A–Suit professional attire fitting, workshops, free health screenings and more.

For more information on all things Vets Rock, click here.