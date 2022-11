(WTNH) – Vets Rock 2022 is kicking off this Friday, November 11 at Mohegan Sun.

Vets Rock celebrates active-duty military and veterans for a day of valuable programs and resources. The day kicks off with opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m., which will be presented by News 8’s Gil Simmons.

From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., there is a Vets Rock Expo that includes a career fair and job opportunities.

News 8 is a sponsor of the event.

For more information about the event, click here.