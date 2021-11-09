‘Vets Rock’ returns to Mohegan Sun on Saturday; Gil Simmons to host opening ceremony

(WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating active-duty military, veterans, and reserves for a day of valuable programs and resources.

‘Vets Rock’ is being held on Saturday, November 13 at Mohegan Sun in the Uncas Ballroom from noon until 6 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is kicking things off at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony in the shops at Mohegan Sun at 11 a.m.

The expo features over 50 veteran services organizations and a career fair hosted by Mohegan Sun.

