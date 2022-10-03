(WTNH) – Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Connecticut this week.

Central Connecticut State University President, Zulma R. Toro, sent out a release to the CCSU community about the visit. Harris will be on campus on Wednesday, October 5.

While no specific details have been released, Toro said Harris will partake in a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights.

State Rep. Jahana Hayes and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood, will take part in the roundtable.

