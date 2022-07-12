BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) -Bridgeport police are searching for two suspects accused of a double shooting that left a man dead on Sunday.

Police said just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, there were around 75 people riding motorcycles and ATVs who had gathered at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue.

Police said two men drove up on a scooter and the passenger of the scooter open fired on the crowd, hitting two victims.

Bridgeport police said Ramon Peguero was struck and killed. Another man was struck and is in critical condition.

Police have released a video of the incident. Anyone who was at the gas station or park at the time of the shooting is asked to call the police.