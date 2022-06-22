BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a “street takeover” where several hundreds of cars blocked off an intersection on June 17.

Police said on June 17, officers were detailed to the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Stafford Avenue for the report of several hundred cars blocking off the intersection. Bristol police said a new fad called “street takeover” is when illegal street racers block off intersections or portions of the roadway.

Police say during the takeover, the drivers perform illegal stunts with their cars that could endanger themselves, but also the crowd of spectators.

During the incident, Bristol police said several cars in the middle of the intersection were conducting unsafe behavior by spinning their tires and doing “donuts” and/or “drifting.”

Bristol police are investigating the incident and have identified several cars through surveillance video of surrounding businesses.

Anyone who has information or video of the incident is being asked to contact police at 860-584-3011.