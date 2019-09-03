LIVE NOW /
Video: Crowd of porpoises seen off Fishers Island

by: Kaylee Merchak

NEW YORK (WTNH) — Well, this isn’t something you see everyday — a crowd of porpoises in the Long Island Sound.

Jeremy St. Louis captured the rare sight while fishing with a few of his buddies off Fishers Island and posted it to Facebook.

The marine mammals can be seen coming in and out of the water as the men gasp in awe behind the camera.

“Absolutely amazing seeing hundreds of porpoises last week off the South side of Fishers Island,” he wrote in the post.

The sighting was not from the Connecticut’s coast.

