Video courtesy Anton Brel (Juniper Homecare)

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 viewer Antel Brel captured a video of a snake slithering across a golf course in North Stonington.

Herpetologist Sara Horwitz said the creature seen in the video is a harmless eastern ratsnake.

Eastern Ratsnakes are the largest serpent in Connecticut and can range from 46 to 68 inches long. They are black in color, wide-bodied and have lightly keeled scales.

The snake has a white chin and checkerboarded belly, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The ratsnakes are active in the daytime but can also be seen out at night. They typically habitat woodland areas with and small meadows. They are active hunters and prey upon small mammals small birds, reptiles and amphibians.

According to DEEP, the ratsnakes square-shaped body allows it to climb high in trees and other structures. The snakes are also excellent swimmers, according to the World Wildlife Federation. They are often found in old buildings or barns where they can find food such as rodents.

When eastern ratsnakes become alarmed, they may vibrate their tails and make a rustling sound that can be mistaken for a rattlesnake rattle. They are harmless to people and not venomous. If you do encounter one, you are asked to observe it from a distance and let it continue on its way.